Broncos Open Home-At-Home Series in Moose Jaw

November 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (11-6-0-0) open a mid-week home-at-home series with the Moose Jaw Warriors (4-13-2-0-0) starting Tuesday night at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

2024-25 Regular Season: 11-6-0-0 Home: 9-2-0-0 Away: 2-4-0-0

First Half Record: 11-6-0-0 Home: 9-2-0-0 Away: 2-4-0-0

LAST GAME 4-3 W vs Oil Kings: The Broncos scored four times, thanks to Luke Mistelbacher, Carlin Dezainde, Grayson Burzynski & Rylan Gould (GWG) while Reid Dyck made 37 saves as the Broncos won their third straight game defeating Edmonton 4-3 on November 9 at home.

MOOSE JAW: This is the second of eight match-ups with the Broncos & Warriors this season. The Broncos took the opening game at InnovationPlex on October 19 where in a back and forth affair, Swift Current won in overtime 6-5 on a Luke Mistelbacher game winner. Clarke Caswell leads the Broncos against the Warriors with a goal and three assists. While Warriors Captain Brayden Yager also has four points (two goals & two assists).

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES

October 19/2024 - at Swift Current (6-5 OT SC) November 24/2023 - at Moose Jaw (6-3 SC)

November 12/2024 - at Moose Jaw November 28/2023 - at Moose Jaw (4-0 MJ)

November 13/2024 - at Swift Current January 6/2024 - at Swift Current (7-6 SC)

November 26/2024 - at Moose Jaw January 19/2024 - at Swift Current (5-3 MJ)

December 6/2024 - at Moose Jaw January 20/2024 - at Moose Jaw (4-3 MJ)

February 28/2025 - at Swift Current February 19/2024 - at Swift Current (5-2 SC)

March 21/2025 - at Swift Current

March 22/2025 - Moose Jaw

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:

Goals (13) - Brady Birnie Assists (21) Clarke Caswell

Points (29) - Luke Mistelbacher

Power Play Goals (4) - Birnie, Gould Power Play Assists (8) - Luke Mistelbacher

Shorthanded Goals (1) - 4 Tied Game Winning Goals (4) - Carlin Dezainde

PIMS (28) - Carlin Dezainde Plus/Minus (+8) - McGregor

Shots (75) - Carlin Dezainde Shooting % (26.1%) - Rylan Gould

Face-off Wins (209) - Carlin Dezainde Face-off % (58.8%) - Rylan Gould

Wins (7) - Reid Dyck Shutouts (1) - Reid Dyck

Save % (.895) - Reid Dyck Goals Against Average (3.36) - Reid Dyck

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Carlin Dezainde: 18 GP: 12G-9A-21 PTS Clarke Caswell: 15 GP: 5G - 21A - 23 PTS

Luke Mistelbacher: 17 GP: 11G-18A-29 PTS Ty Coupland: 15 GP: 6G - 5A - 11 PTS

Peyton Kettles: 16 GP: 2G - 3A - 5 PTS Brady Birnie: 17: 13G - 13A- 26 PTS

Reid Dyck: 12: 7-5-0-0 3.36 GAA .895 SV% 1 SO Grayson Burzynski: 17 GP: 3G- 11A - 1

For more on tonight's game, visit the Game Notes & Stats links above. You can catch the game on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.