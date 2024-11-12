Broncos Open Home-At-Home Series in Moose Jaw
November 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (11-6-0-0) open a mid-week home-at-home series with the Moose Jaw Warriors (4-13-2-0-0) starting Tuesday night at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.
2024-25 Regular Season: 11-6-0-0 Home: 9-2-0-0 Away: 2-4-0-0
First Half Record: 11-6-0-0 Home: 9-2-0-0 Away: 2-4-0-0
LAST GAME 4-3 W vs Oil Kings: The Broncos scored four times, thanks to Luke Mistelbacher, Carlin Dezainde, Grayson Burzynski & Rylan Gould (GWG) while Reid Dyck made 37 saves as the Broncos won their third straight game defeating Edmonton 4-3 on November 9 at home.
MOOSE JAW: This is the second of eight match-ups with the Broncos & Warriors this season. The Broncos took the opening game at InnovationPlex on October 19 where in a back and forth affair, Swift Current won in overtime 6-5 on a Luke Mistelbacher game winner. Clarke Caswell leads the Broncos against the Warriors with a goal and three assists. While Warriors Captain Brayden Yager also has four points (two goals & two assists).
2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES
October 19/2024 - at Swift Current (6-5 OT SC) November 24/2023 - at Moose Jaw (6-3 SC)
November 12/2024 - at Moose Jaw November 28/2023 - at Moose Jaw (4-0 MJ)
November 13/2024 - at Swift Current January 6/2024 - at Swift Current (7-6 SC)
November 26/2024 - at Moose Jaw January 19/2024 - at Swift Current (5-3 MJ)
December 6/2024 - at Moose Jaw January 20/2024 - at Moose Jaw (4-3 MJ)
February 28/2025 - at Swift Current February 19/2024 - at Swift Current (5-2 SC)
March 21/2025 - at Swift Current
March 22/2025 - Moose Jaw
2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:
Goals (13) - Brady Birnie Assists (21) Clarke Caswell
Points (29) - Luke Mistelbacher
Power Play Goals (4) - Birnie, Gould Power Play Assists (8) - Luke Mistelbacher
Shorthanded Goals (1) - 4 Tied Game Winning Goals (4) - Carlin Dezainde
PIMS (28) - Carlin Dezainde Plus/Minus (+8) - McGregor
Shots (75) - Carlin Dezainde Shooting % (26.1%) - Rylan Gould
Face-off Wins (209) - Carlin Dezainde Face-off % (58.8%) - Rylan Gould
Wins (7) - Reid Dyck Shutouts (1) - Reid Dyck
Save % (.895) - Reid Dyck Goals Against Average (3.36) - Reid Dyck
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
Carlin Dezainde: 18 GP: 12G-9A-21 PTS Clarke Caswell: 15 GP: 5G - 21A - 23 PTS
Luke Mistelbacher: 17 GP: 11G-18A-29 PTS Ty Coupland: 15 GP: 6G - 5A - 11 PTS
Peyton Kettles: 16 GP: 2G - 3A - 5 PTS Brady Birnie: 17: 13G - 13A- 26 PTS
Reid Dyck: 12: 7-5-0-0 3.36 GAA .895 SV% 1 SO Grayson Burzynski: 17 GP: 3G- 11A - 1
For more on tonight's game, visit the Game Notes & Stats links above. You can catch the game on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45.
