Busy Stretch Ends with OT Loss

November 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - The Calgary Hitmen played their third game in four nights on their six-game U.S. Division roadtrip with a stop in Kennewick against the Tri-City Americans. Calgary picked up a point in a 6-5 overtime loss to the home team.

Calgary came out with a strong start, scoring four first period goals. Tri-City's Carter MacAdams would strike first, but their lead would be short lived with Chase Valliant tying it up with his second of the season. Oliver Tulk followed up with a marker of his own to give Calgary their first lead just under three minutes later. Ethan Moore would net one more to extend Calgary's lead to two goals. MacAdams would find the net again for Tri-City putting them within one, but Ben Kindel would respond a minute later unassisted to restore the two-goal lead heading into the second period.

The next period would belong to Tri-City with them tying the game with goals from Ismail Abougouche and Jordan Gavin to make it 4-4. It didn't take long for Calgary to take the lead back, with Tulk scoring his second of the game just 18 seconds into the final frame. Just over the ten minute mark, Jake Sloan would tie the game once again ultimately forcing overtime. Jake Gudelj would be the hero for Tri-City scoring 51 seconds into overtime, making the final score 6-5.

Oliver Tulk (2g,1a) earned second star with his three point performance. The forward has now passed Riley Fiddler-Schultz for 19th place on the club's all-time goal scoring list with 79 goals. Brodie Dupont is 18th with 81. Calgary has now picked up three of six available points on the U.S. Division road trip so far, and sits with a record of 7-7-3-1.

Calgary continues the trip heading to Portland for a date with the Winterhawks on Wednesday, Nov 13 before stops in Spokane (Nov. 15) and Wenatchee (Nov. 16). Their next home game isn't until Friday, Nov. 22 when they welcome the Victoria Royals to the Scotiabank Saddledome. Game time is 7:00 p.m.

