Join the Portland Winterhawks for Hawks Fight Hunger Night on November 15

November 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks are proud to partner with Fred Meyer to present the annual Hawks Fight Hunger Night on Friday, November 15, as they take on the Red Deer Rebels at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM, but fans are encouraged to arrive early to take part in this impactful evening, designed to support the Oregon Food Bank and provide meals to those in need.

In a special lineup of activities, the Fred Meyer Lucky Row promotion will select a lucky row of fans who will receive a $25 Fred Meyer gift card, and fans can also look forward to an appearance from the Fred Meyer mascot. Following the game, ladies aged 18 and older are invited to partake in the annual Turkey Shoot, a fun postgame competition on the ice where participants have a chance to win a free Thanksgiving turkey!

Fans attending the game are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items such as peanut butter, canned meals, canned meat, pasta, rice, cereal, beans, canned fruits and vegetables, and more. Donation barrels will be stationed outside the VMC entrances, with additional barrels available starting Saturday, November 16 through the end of the month at both the Winterhawks Skating Center in Beaverton and the Sherwood Ice Arena.

For those wishing to make a monetary donation, the Winterhawks will match up to $1,000 in cash donations, which can be made through the Oregon Food Bank's dedicated donation link. Every $10 donation helps provide 30 meals for those facing food insecurity.

The Winterhawks are also purchasing $500 worth of food donations. With multiple donation points and opportunities, Hawks Fight Hunger Night aims to make a tangible impact on hunger in the Portland area, as all proceeds will benefit the Oregon Food Bank's distribution centers.

Join us and Fred Meyer for a meaningful night on November 15, bring a donation, and together, let's help ensure no one in our community goes hungry.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.