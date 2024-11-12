NHL Draft-Eligible Netminder Stebetak Named WHL Rookie of the Week
November 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Calgary, Alta. - Portland Winterhawks netminder Ondrej Stebetak has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending November 10, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.
The 2025 NHL Draft-eligible goaltender went 1-0-0-0 on the week with a 3.00 goals-against average, a .925 save percentage and a rare assist.
With Portland leading the U.S. Division rival Wenatchee Wild 1-0 in the second period, Stebetak picked up a primary assist by setting up Seattle Kraken prospect Tyson Jugnauth for an end-to-end dazzling run that culminated in his fifth goal of the season. Stebetak would go on to stop 37 of 40 shots and pick up second-star honours as the Winterhawks won by a score of 6-3.
The 6-foot-1, 165-pound netminder has faced a lot of rubber in his first WHL season. Stebetak sports a 6-4-1-0 record, a 4.07 goals-against average and an .885 save percentage- though his last two starts have seen him post save percentages of .939 and .925.
Stebetak, 17, was selected by Portland with the 57th overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft. He recently backstopped Czechia to a silver medal at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he finished with a 1.27 goals-against average and a tremendous .947 save percentage.
NHL Central Scouting has tagged the Jihlava, Cze. product with a 'C' rating- indicating a potential fourth or fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft- in the agency's preliminary players to watch list in October.
Portland (8-7-2-0) is back in action against the Calgary Hitmen (7-7-2-1) on Wednesday, November 13 at 7:00 p.m. PST.
This game will be free to stream on WHL Live as part of the Western Hockey League's new Wednesday Night in the Dub program, which unlocks weekly freeview games and highlights hotly anticipated matchups, current NHL prospects and draft-eligible stars of tomorrow.
2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week
September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals
September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips
October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades
October 15, 2024: Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors
October 21, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans
October 28, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings
November 4, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans
