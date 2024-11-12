Garrett Slams Door in Relief, Tips Win 6-1

November 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Alex Garrett played hero in relief as the Everett Silvertips beat the Red Deer Rebels 6-1 Monday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Carter Bear opened the scoring at 8:29 in the first period, capitalizing off of a hooking penalty by Red Deer assisted by Julius Miettinen and Dominik Rymon. Kraken prospect Ollie Josephson forced a turnover on a Silvertips pass in the neutral zone and scored a shorthanded breakaway goal at 18:45 to equalize for Red Deer.

Jesse Sanche suffered an upper-body injury 16 seconds into the second period, forcing Alex Garrett to mind the Silvertips' net for the remainder of the game. Bear scored his second powerplay goal of the night at 11:04, deflecting a Tarin Smith shot from the blueline to give the Tips the lead. Tyler MacKenzie tacked on his team-leading 17th goal of the season, banging in a rebound for a 3-1 lead after two.

Landon DuPont scored his first home goal in the 3rd period with a powerplay backhander, assisted by Rymon and Bear at 15:35. Caden Brown added his fourth of the year, lifting a wrister over the glove of Chase Wutzke. Tarin Smith capped off the night with a 2-on-1 goal at 17:53 for a 6-1 final.

Dominik Rymon finished the evening with four assists.

Alex Garrett turned aside all 21 shots in relief for the victory, his fourth of the team. The Silvertips improved to 15-3-1 with the win, the best record in the WHL.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.