White Spot 'Legends of the Sin Bin' Hits LEC this Weekend

November 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants, in conjunction with the Langley Events Centre and White Spot, are excited to announce details for the upcoming White Spot Legends Weekend, which includes 'Legends of the Sin Bin' on Friday, November 15 and 'West Coast Hockey Legends' on Saturday, November 16.

As part of Legends of the Sin Bin on Friday, penalty box heroes Marty McSorley, Archie Henderson and Bill 'Goldie' Goldthorpe - who was the inspiration for the character Ogie Ogilthorpe in the cult classic 'Slap Shot' - will take part in a pre-game hot stove in the LEC banquet hall starting at 6 p.m.

On Saturday prior to the Giants game against the Portland Winterhawks, West Coast Hockey Legends will descend upon the LEC, which includes former Vancouver Canucks netminder Richard Brodeur.

"We're excited to welcome some great personalities to the LEC this weekend for an entertaining weekend both on and off the ice," Giants Senior Vice President Dale Saip said. "We're sure there will be some fantastic stories told with these colourful characters."

Just like in years past, the Western Canada Sports Collectors Convention will run in unison with White Spot Legends Weekend, which features 300 vendors with memorabilia, collectibles and retail merchandise available from all eras. Special guests Daniel and Henrik Sedin, J.T. Miller, Connor Garland and Richard Brodeur are scheduled to sign autographs at the convention as well (autograph tickets must be purchased separately and are not included in the admission ticket).

A Giants ticket holder for either the November 15 or November 16 game can attend the convention for free.

A full schedule can be found below or :

Friday, November 15, 2024 - 1:00pm - 8:00 p.m. - FREE ADMISSION WITH GIANTS TICKET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 - 10:00am - 5:00 p.m. - FREE ADMISSION WITH GIANTS TICKET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 - 10:00am - 3:00pm - FREE ADMISSION

For more details, please contact Giants Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations Nathan Kanter (nkanter@vancouvergiants.com | 250-463-5548).

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.