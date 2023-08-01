"Nonprofit of the Night" Grows for Its Third Season

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, are proud to continue their "Nonprofit of the Night" initiative again this season, a program sponsored by Webster Bank that has raised more than $75,000 for local organizations since its inception in 2021.

"We are committed to making our communities a safer, happier and healthier place," Bridgeport Islanders Community Engagement Manger Sam Provost said. "This program gives nonprofits a major spotlight to amplify their message and mission to thousands of fans."

The Nonprofit of the Night program, presented by Webster Bank, is available for any home game during the 2023-24 season, offering an exclusive opportunity for a community group to raise awareness for their cause, engage with the loyal Islanders' fanbase, share appreciation with their volunteers, staff, and donors, and to fundraise in a unique atmosphere.

"The goal for our nonprofit partners is to create a new audience of passionate supporters that stay engaged with their mission beyond the walls of Total Mortgage Arena, while providing a premier gameday experience," Provost said. "This program is just one avenue for our organization to recognize the amazing work being accomplished in Connecticut. Hockey is one minor detail in this partnership."

Gameday fundraisers include running the 50/50 raffle, hosting the popular "Chuck-A-Puck" promotion, and jersey raffles. In addition, each participating organization may receive the following fan experiences and benefits:

- One (1) concourse table at the front entrance of Total Mortgage Arena to share information, provide giveaways, recruit volunteers, and promote upcoming events

- Prominent recognition on the video board, the team's official social media accounts, an in-game public address announcement and more

- Free parking for all guests on gameday

- Free Bridgeport Islanders hat for all guests

- 15% discount on gameday concessions

- Post-game group photo on the ice

"Working with the Islanders has truly been a blessing," said Carmen Colon, Vice President of Bridgeport's YMCA, which was a Nonprofit of the Night last October. "Their collaborative spirit is exceptional. After our first evening with the Islanders, Sam has continued to work with our program participants not only having them at their games but also bringing the Islanders to our facilities giving our children an experience of a lifetime."

Masuk High School Robotics Club was another Nonprofit of the Night organization last season.

"Our Bridgeport Islanders fundraiser was a huge success for Masuk Robotics," Group leader Kathleen Giordano said. "The Islanders' staff provided support during every step of the event, including event planning, handled all the ticket sales, and were present on game day to assist with the 50/50 raffle and Chuck-A-Puck."

Several other past Nonprofits of the Night include:

- Connecticut Foodshare

- Danni Kemp Cancer Support Fund

- Connecticut Cancer Foundation

To reserve a home date for your organization, please contact Sam Provost at 203-345-4825 or samuel.provost@bridgeportislanders.com. Limit one Nonprofit of the Night during each home game.

The initiative is reserved for nonprofit organizations only, but corporate organizations are encouraged to sponsor a charity of their choice.

