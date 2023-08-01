Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Ben Zloty to One-Year Contract

Texas Stars defenseman Ben Zloty

(Texas Stars, Credit: Dallas Stars) Texas Stars defenseman Ben Zloty(Texas Stars, Credit: Dallas Stars)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed defenseman Ben Zloty to a one-year AHL contract through the 2023-24 season.

Zloty, 21, spent four seasons with the Winnipeg Ice in the Western Hockey League, where he totaled 189 points (26-163-189) in 207 games. Additionally, the defenseman compiled 40 points (3-37-40) in 34 career playoff games.

During his final junior season in 2022-23, Zloty served as an alternate captain for the Ice and led all WHL defensemen with 68 assists and 81 points (13-68-81), with a +67 rating. He also paced all skaters with 23 assists in the WHL playoffs and was named to the WHL's First All-Star Team.

The 6-foot, 187-pound native of Calgary, Alberta was originally undrafted and received an invitation to participate in the Dallas Stars Development Camp in July.

