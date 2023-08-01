Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Ben Zloty to One-Year Contract
August 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed defenseman Ben Zloty to a one-year AHL contract through the 2023-24 season.
Zloty, 21, spent four seasons with the Winnipeg Ice in the Western Hockey League, where he totaled 189 points (26-163-189) in 207 games. Additionally, the defenseman compiled 40 points (3-37-40) in 34 career playoff games.
During his final junior season in 2022-23, Zloty served as an alternate captain for the Ice and led all WHL defensemen with 68 assists and 81 points (13-68-81), with a +67 rating. He also paced all skaters with 23 assists in the WHL playoffs and was named to the WHL's First All-Star Team.
The 6-foot, 187-pound native of Calgary, Alberta was originally undrafted and received an invitation to participate in the Dallas Stars Development Camp in July.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars defenseman Ben Zloty
(Dallas Stars)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 1, 2023
- Wolves Release 2023-24 Promotional Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2023-24 Theme Knights & Town Crier 10 Pack - Henderson Silver Knights
- Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Ben Zloty to One-Year Contract - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Ben Zloty to One-Year Contract
- Stars Sign Goaltender Bryan Thomson to AHL Contract
- Texas Stars Sign Forward Keaton Mastrodonato to One-Year Contract
- Texas Stars Hire Chris Nelson as Assistant Athletic Trainer
- Dallas Stars Sign Forward Riley Damiani to One-Year Extension