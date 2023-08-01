Evan Polei Joins Lehgh Valley

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that left wing Evan Polei has signed an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Polei, 27, comes to the Phantoms following two seasons with the Manitoba Moose. He has also seen AHL stints with the Cleveland Monsters, San Antonio Rampage and Bakersfield Condors. Polei has played in 234 career AHL games scoring 36 goals with 46 assists for 82 points while also accumulating 406 penalty minutes.

In the 2021-22 season with Manitoba, Polei set career highs with 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points as well as a career-high 97 penalty minutes which led the team. Last year with Manitoba, he scored 8-12-20 with 90 PIM.

The Wetaskiwin, AB native previously had signed an NHL contract with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 following a two-year stint with Bakersfield. The hard-hitting forward developed a reputation for toughness with the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League but also racked up 33 goals in his final season of Major Juniors in 2016-17.

Polei drew the attention of the hockey world with his big overtime goal for Red Deer to advance in the Memorial Cup past the Brandon Wheat Kings in 2016. He played in 242 career games in the WHL scoring 72 goals with 59 assists for 131 points.

