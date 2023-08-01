Konowalchuk Named Colorado Eagles Associate Head Coach

DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that Steve Konowalchuk has been named associate head coach of the organization's American Hockey League affiliate, the Colorado Eagles. Konowalchuk will join Eagles head coach Aaron Schneekloth and assistant Tim Branham on the AHL coaching staff this season.

Konowachuk, 50, is returning to the Avalanche organization where he not only finished his playing career but also started his coaching career. The Salt Lake City, Utah, native spent the final two seasons of his NHL playing career with Colorado in 2003-04 and 2005-06 before retiring at the start of the 2006 training camp due to a heart condition. Following one year in the Avalanche's player development department (2007-08), Konowalchuk began his coaching career as an assistant with the Avalanche in 2009-10, helping Colorado to a 26-point turnaround and a spot in the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He spent one more season as the Avalanche's assistant coach in 2010-11 before joining the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League as their head coach in 2011-12.

Konowalchuk spent six seasons as Seattle's head coach (2011-17), leading the club to five playoff berths and the 2016-17 Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL champions. After a one-year stint as an assistant coach with the Anaheim Ducks in 2017-18, Konowalchuk joined the New York Rangers organization and worked as both an amateur and professional scout from 2018-21. He then returned to the WHL ranks, spending the past two seasons as head coach of the Red Deer Rebels (2021-23).

"We're excited to have 'Kono' back with the Avalanche organization," said Avalanche Assistant General Manager Kevin McDonald. "His involvement in hockey spans over three decades as a player, coach and scout at the NHL level as well as a successful run as a head coach in the WHL. Not only does he bring an extensive hockey and coaching background but he is passionate, a great communicator and understands the development side of the game as well. We look forward to having him join Aaron and Tim behind the Eagles bench this season."

Selected by the Washington Capitals in the third round (58th overall) of the 1991 NHL Entry Draft, Konowalchuk appeared in 790 career NHL games with the Capitals and Avalanche, totaling 171 goals and 396 points (171g/225a). He twice reached the 20-goal mark (23 in 1995-96 and 24 in 2000-01) and scored 19 goals with the Avalanche during his final full season of 2003-04. Konowalchuk added 21 points (9g/12a) in 52 career Stanley Cup Playoff contests.

Internationally, Konowalchuk helped the United States win gold at the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. He also played for Team USA at the 2004 World Cup of Hockey, as well as the 2000 and 2002 IIHF World Championship and the 1992 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Steve and his wife, Leah, have two children, Cara and Cole, and a granddaughter, Emory.

