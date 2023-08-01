Wolves Release 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The 2023-24 American Hockey League season will be a special one for the Chicago Wolves as it will mark the 30th campaign in franchise history.

To help celebrate, the Wolves on Tuesday unveiled a loaded '23-24 promotional schedule featuring premium giveaways, popular theme nights, family-oriented experiences as well as meaningful community events that will give fans even more reasons to attend games at Allstate Arena this season.

"We can't wait to get the upcoming season underway," Wolves President of Business Operations Jon Sata said. "We're pleased to roll out a robust promotional calendar for our 30th season. We have a lot in store for our fans. This is going to be an exceptionally memorable season for the Wolves and one that Chicago is going to want to be a part of!"

Wolves fans who love theme nights and giveaways will circle the dates for 30th Season Poster Giveaway, Howl-O-Ween, WWE Night and Josh Melnick Bobblehead Giveaway, Teddy Bear Toss, Wall Calendar Giveaway, postgame Comedy Show, Country Music Night, Superhero Night, Star Wars Night, Faith & Fellowship Night, Trading Card Giveaway and much more.

The Wolves will continue their long tradition of raising money for worthy charitable causes by donning two sets of commemorative jerseys this season. Dementia Awareness jerseys, presented by Campfire Marshmallows, will be auctioned to benefit the Alzheimer's Association, Lewy Body Dementia Association and Chicago Wolves Charities as well as other dementia-related charities.

Once again, the Wolves will be wearing St. Patrick's Day jerseys, presented by Jewel-Osco, to raise awareness for autism and funds for Easterseals and Chicago Wolves Charities, driven by Kia.

As always, the Wolves will showcase their dedication to finding forever homes for dogs through the organization's Adopt-A-Dog program. Each month will feature an Adopt-A-Dog Night on the schedule.

Other highlights include six $3 Beer Nights as well as 12 Family Sundays, presented by Scott Credit Union.

Adopt-A-Dog Nights: Oct. 14, Nov. 11, Dec. 16, Jan. 6, Feb. 17, March 9, April 20.

$3 Beer Nights: Dec. 29, Jan. 2, Jan. 5, March 15, March 27, March 29.

Also on the slate are 12 Family Sundays with activities for the entire family located throughout the concourse, including post-game autographs, sign-making stations and more.

Family Sundays, presented by Scott Credit Union: Oct. 22, Nov. 12, Nov. 19, Dec. 3, Dec. 17, Jan. 28, Feb. 18, Feb. 25, March 10, March 17, April 14, April 21.

The fun begins Saturday, Oct. 14 when the Wolves host Milwaukee in the 2023-24 season opener. The first 2,500 fans to enter the arena will receive a 30th Season Poster, courtesy of Jewel-Osco.

That's just the start of the excitement in store for Wolves fans this season. Highlights include:

Saturday, Oct. 28 - 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland

Howl-O-Ween

Saturday, Nov. 11 - 7 p.m. vs. Iowa

WWE Night and Josh Melnick Bobblehead Giveaway (first 2,500 fans to enter the arena), presented by C.D.E. Collision Centers

Saturday, Dec. 2 - 7 p.m. vs. San Diego

Red Kettle Game, presented by The Salvation Army

Saturday, Dec. 16 - 7 p.m. vs. Texas

Teddy Bear Toss

Postgame Skate

Saturday, Dec. 23 - 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee

Wall Calendar Giveaway, presented by Rose Pest Solutions

Saturday, Jan. 6 - 7 p.m. vs. Tucson

Country Music Night

Saturday, Jan. 27 - 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee

Superhero Night

Dementia Awareness Jersey Auction, presented by Campfire Marshmallows (through Jan. 28)

Saturday, Feb. 17 - 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland

Star Wars Night

Postgame Skate

Saturday, March 9 - 7 p.m. vs. Rockford

Faith & Fellowship Night

Postgame Comedy Show

Saturday, March 16 - 7 p.m. vs. Manitoba

St. Patrick's Day Jersey Auction, presented by Jewel-Osco (through March 17)

Saturday, March 30 - 7 p.m. vs. Rockford

Trading Cards Giveaway, presented by Vienna Beef

Saturday, April 13 - 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids

First Responders Night

Year-End Merchandise Sale

Touch-A-Truck

Postgame Skate

Saturday, April 20 - 7 p.m. vs. Iowa

Salute to Military Families Night, presented by Kia

The Wolves open their 2023-24 season by hosting the Milwaukee Admirals on Oct. 14 at Allstate Arena.

