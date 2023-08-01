Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2023-24 Theme Knights & Town Crier 10 Pack

August 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today Theme Knights for the 2023-24 regular season. The calendar will feature 11 Theme Knights, seven of which will include themed jerseys. Games with themed jerseys will include: Nevada Day, Military Appreciation Knight, Lucky Launch, Las Vegas Thunder Knight, Cancer Awareness Knight, Star Wars Knight, and Donate Life Knight.

Fans have the opportunity to purchase the Town Crier 10 Pack, a special ticket offer to join in on the fun at our Theme Knights. Town Crier 10 Pack games include: Opening Knight, Military Appreciation Knight, Hispanic Heritage Knight, Harold's Hockey Tonk, Lucky Launch, Las Vegas Thunder Knight, Cancer Awareness Knight, Star Wars Knight, Donate Life Knight, and Fan Appreciation Knight. Pricing starts at just $32 per seat per game, and all partial plan memberships purchased by Friday, Aug. 4will include tickets to the IFL National Championship game on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 1:00 p.m. PT.

Fans can click here to purchase season ticket memberships, and hereto purchase the Town Crier 10 Pack. Information on single-game tickets will be available soon.

SILVER KNIGHTS 2023-24 THEME KNIGHT SCHEDULE

All games are subject to change. All times Pacific. *Signifies themed jerseys.

OCTOBER

Opening Knight presented by Dollar Loan Center: Friday, Oct. 20 vs. SJ at 7:00 p.m.

*Nevada Day: Friday, Oct. 27 vs. ONT at 11:00 a.m.

NOVEMBER

*Military Appreciation Knight presented by Sunshine Minting: Friday, Nov. 17 vs. ABB at 7:00 p.m.

Hispanic Heritage Knight: Wednesday, Nov. 29 vs. BAK at 7:00 p.m.

DECEMBER

Harold's Hockey Tonk: Sunday, Dec. 3 vs. CGY at 5:00 p.m.

*Lucky Launch: Wednesday, Dec. 20 vs. CV at 7:00 p.m.

JANUARY

*Las Vegas Thunder Knight: Saturday, Jan. 13 vs. MIL at 3:00 p.m.

FEBRUARY

*Cancer Awareness Knight presented by Comprehensive Cancer Centers: Saturday, Feb. 3 vs. IA at 7:00 p.m.

MARCH

*Star Wars Knight: Saturday, Mar. 9 vs. ABB at 3:00 p.m.

APRIL

*Donate Life Knight presented by Nevada Donor Network: Saturday, Apr. 6 vs. COL at 1:00 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Knight: Friday, Apr. 19 vs. BAK at 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.