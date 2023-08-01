Rebecca Johnston Girls Hockey Camp Kicks off at Winsport

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames Foundation and Rebecca Johnston along with Girls Hockey Calgary are looking forward to kicking off the inaugural Johnny's Elites - Rebecca Johnston Girls Hockey Camp. The hockey camp is designed specifically for female hockey players ages 14 and 15 years old, who are looking to take the next step in their hockey careers. Led by 3-time Olympic gold medalist and member of the Calgary Flames Player Development team, Rebecca Johnston. The camp will focus on helping female hockey players who have their sights set on collegiate careers and beyond in order to help achieve their goals.

"I am looking forward to getting on the ice and sharing my knowledge and experiences with these young ambitious hockey players. We have assembled a select group of on-ice and off-ice instructors with the objective of inspiring, motivating and showing these girls what it takes to become an elite hockey player," said Rebecca Johnston.

Johnny's Elites will run August 1st, 2nd, and 3rd at WinSport from 8:30AM to 12:00PM. The camp will consist of three components aimed at teaching players how to further their development. On-ice instruction will take place from 8:30AM to 9:30AM, with dryland training 10:00AM until 11:00AM, concluding with a classroom session which will have guest speakers touching on the importance of nutrition, sport science, and health and well-being.

Tuesday, August 1st

7:30-8:00am- Registration

8:30-9:30am- On-ice Session

10:00-11:00am- Off-ice Workout at CSI Gym

11:00am-12:00pm- Rich Hesketh - Flames Alumnus / Head Coach Strength and Conditioning U of C Athletics

Wednesday, August 2nd

8:30-9:30am- On-ice Session

10:00-11:00am- Off-ice Workout at CSI Gym

11:00am-12:00pm- Ryan Straschnitzki - The Straz Strong Foundation / Overcoming Mental and Physical Challenges

Thursday, August 3rd

8:30-9:30am- On-ice Session

10:00-11:00am- Off-ice Workout at CSI Gym

11:00am-12:00pm- Classroom session with Rebecca Johnston

On-ice instructors include:

Marlene Boissonnault - Cornell (NCAA-D1), Team Canada (U18 World Championships, 2015 silver)

Jaime Bourbonnais - Cornell (NCAA-D1), Team Canada (World Championships, 2021 gold, 2023 silver)

Emily Clark - University of Wisconsin (NCAA-D1), Team Canada (2-time Olympian, 2018 silver, 2022 gold)

Kailey Keller - Linwood University (NCAA-D1)

Dayna Owens - University of Calgary (CIS), University of Alberta (CIS)

Jennifer Shaw - York University (CIS), Calgary Fire alumni

Cassandra Vilgrain - UNH (NCAA- D1), UBC (CIS), Brynas IF (Sweden-SDHL), Calgary Hitmen

The Calgary Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education, and grassroots sports. Since inception the Calgary Flames Foundation has donated over $55 million to southern Alberta charities.

