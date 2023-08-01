Defender Wyatte Wylie Signed for 2023-24

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign have signed defenseman Wyatte Wylie to a one-year AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Wylie, 23, is entering his fourth pro season after completing three years in the AHL with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Most recently, the right-shot defender played in 45 regular season games for Lehigh Valley during 2022-23 and posted 10 points (3-7=10) before appearing in three postseason contests for the Phantoms during the Calder Cup Playoffs.

In total, Wylie has suited up for 131 AHL games in his career from 2020-23, scoring 35 points (9-26=35) while setting career-highs in 2021-22 with 65 games played, five goals, 13 assists and 18 points.

Before turning pro, the Everett, Washington native played for his hometown junior team, the Everett Silvertips in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for four seasons (2016-20). Wylie logged 272 games and posted 152 points from the blue line (31-121-152). He also served as an alternate captain in his final campaign with the club during 2019-20 when he earned 64 points in 62 games (14-50=64) with the most assists by a WHL defender.

The 6-foot, 190-pound defenseman was previously selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Ontario will begin the forthcoming 2023-24 season with Opening Night at Toyota Arena on Friday, October 13 against the San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.

