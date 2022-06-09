Noel Powers League Best 14th Homer, in 5-2 Captains' Win

(FORT WAYNE, IN) - The Lake County Captains (28-24) put up four runs in the eighth inning, to overpower the Fort Wayne TinCaps (20-33) by a score of 5-2 on a Wednesday evening at Parkview Field.

The game was delayed 53 minutes after rain poured three hours before first pitch and ended 30 minutes before the originally scheduled start time of 7:05 p.m.

Aaron Davenport posted two season-highs, completing 5.1 innings and nine strikeouts. The right-hander permitted only two hits, and three total baserunners. The 2021 sixth round pick threw 84 pitches, 52 of them strikes.

Lake County offensively mustered two hits through the first four, stranding a runner on second in the third and fourth inning. In the fifth, Gabriel Rodriguez lined his first triple of the season down the right field line and was plated by Aaron Bracho on a sacrifice fly to right, to make it 1-0. That run was the only one that came across on Tincaps starter Robert Gasser's watch in seven innings.

After Davenport's ninth and final strikeout, Randy Labaut came on to finish the sixth. A bunt single and a base knock to center field for Fort Wayne, provided the opportunity to take the lead. The TinCaps would, on a flyball to shallow right that was dropped by Bracho and scored two.

Aaron Bracho would redeem himself singling off the right field wall to begin the eighth. Korey Holland would reach on a base on balls and Angel Martinez laid down a sacrifice bunt to put pinch runner Christian Cairo and Holland in scoring position. Two wild pitches from Nick Twaits scored both runners, to take the lead for Lake County 3-2.

Joe Naranjo would walk and then Jhonkensy Noel would step up to the plate. Noel hammered his now Midwest League leading 14th home run, 435 feet and over the Summit in center field, which increased the lead 5-2.

Labaut worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth and totaled five strikeouts through 2.2 innings. Trey Benton then entered making his Captains debut. The right-hander forced three groundballs to get the save.

Tomorrow Thursday, June 9th is game three between Lake County and Fort Wayne. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/Captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.

