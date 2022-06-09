'Caps Washed Away in 16-2 Loss

June 9, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps pitching staff struggled as the Lansing Lugnuts capitalized with runners in scoring position in a 16-2 defeat in front of 6,585 fans Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Every Lugnut hitter recorded at least one hit and an RBI as Lansing finished 8-for-15 with runners in scoring position in the win. Meanwhile, 'Caps pitching allowed 15 hits, including an eight-run seventh inning - the most in a single frame since Fort Wayne plated eight runners back on May 20.

Whitecaps starting pitcher Dylan Smith suffered his shortest outing as a pro, lasting just 1.1 innings as Lansing scored five runs in the second - highlighted by RBI doubles from Lawrence Bulter and Jonny Butler - putting the Lugnuts in front 5-0. Tyler Soderstrom and Austin Beck added individual RBIs in the fifth before Ben Malgeri, and Ulrich Bojarski added RBI knocks in the sixth inning, slimming the lead to 7-2. In the top-half seventh inning, the Whitecaps turned to infielder Carlos Irigoyen to pitch as the Lugnuts exploded for eight runs - featuring a two-run home run from Matt Cross - expanding the lead to 15-2. In the bottom half, Jose King and hitting coach C.J. Wamsley were ejected from the game after a called third strike, marking the first time the 'Caps have had multiple ejections in one game this season. Lansing added an insurance run in the ninth inning while the 'Caps managed only one baserunner in the last three innings, falling 16-2.

The Lansing Lugnuts improve to 20-33 as the Whitecaps fall to 24-29. Smith (5-4) suffers his fourth loss as Lugnuts reliever Angello Infante (1-0) secures his first win, allowing just one hit through two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Irigoyen becomes the first position player to throw for the Whitecaps since King did so against the Loons in an 18-7 loss on September 7, 2021. Infielder Colt Keith left the ballgame in the first inning with an undisclosed injury, and infielder Jose King, who replaced Keith, was ejected by home plate umpire Kyle Stutz in the seventh inning.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the Lansing Lugnuts at LMCU Ballpark in a Friday night doubleheader beginning 5:35 pm. Pitchers Ty Madden and Keider Montero get the start for the Whitecaps against the Lugnuts. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 5:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2022 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.