Ninth Inning Offensive Boom Put the Chicago Dogs over the Lincoln Saltdogs, 10-7

July 29, 2024 - American Association (AA)

After losing the first three games of the series, the Dogs looked at John Baker to guide the team to avoiding a sweep.

Baker, an American Association All-Star, didn't shine in his outing, lasting just four innings, allowing runs in three out of the four innings.

While Baker's outing was unusual for him, the offense behind him backed him up throughout the evening.

The Dogs offense started off hot, scoring four runs in the second inning off of Johnni Turbo and Brantley Bell home runs.

Offense continued, as a three run fourth inning was highlighted by Dusty Stroup, Narciso Crook, Zion Pettigrew and Turbo, who all had hits.

The Dogs bullpen was tasked with eating innings as a result of Baker's short outing.

Lukas Galdoni and Brian Schlitter were the first two called in, combining to throw four innings of work.

With the game tied heading into the ninth inning, the Dogs came out swinging, scoring three runs on four hits.

Pettigrew led off the inning, doubling then scoring on a Chase Harris single.

Pettigrew, the designated hitter, finished the game with two hits, both doubles.

Harris later scored off of a Bell single, which advanced Nick Novak to third base.

The following at-bat, Novak scored off of a Stroup putout.

The three run inning gave closer Joey Marciano a comfortable cushion while heading to the bottom of the ninth inning. Marciano faced just four batters in the ninth, locking in the save and the victory.

Marciano's save, his 18th of the year, holds a league lead by six saves. His scoreless inning lowered his ERA to 2.01 over 35.2 innings pitched.

The Dogs will have a day off before heading to Kane County for a three game series.

