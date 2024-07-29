Chicago Dogs Shutout by Lake Country, 11-0
July 29, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Chicago Dogs News Release
Following a 5-3 victory in the series opener for the Dogs, the team was looking to take game two to take the series behind Brooks Gosswein.
Gosswein allowed just one run heading into the fourth inning, before blowing up and letting up a four run fourth inning.
Gosswein's night ended after four innings of work, having given up five runs on six hits and four walks.
The ball was handed to the frontend of the bullpen, where struggles were immense.
Thomas King relieved Gosswein, unable to retire an out, allowing two runs.
Brady Miller, the newest player on the Dogs, entered in the game for King.
Miller, a rookie pitcher out of Western Michigan University, pitched six years collegiately, holding a 5.89 ERA over 307 innings of work.
Throwing his professional baseball debut, Miller threw just four outs, getting hit for four runs.
The remainder of the Dogs bullpen was hard to touch. Aidan Kidd, Jake Carroll and Cal Djuraskovic combined to throw 3.2 innings of scoreless work, totalling seven strikeouts.
The Dogs' offense never came around, leaving behind 11 runners on base throughout the game.
Both teams will hunt the series victory in game three at Impact Field.
