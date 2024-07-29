Lincoln Saltdogs' Excellent Pitching Holds the Chicago Dogs Scoreless, 6-0

July 29, 2024 - American Association (AA)

After dropping the first game of the series due to a lack of offense, the Dogs looked to even up the series in game two.

Jake Carroll started on the mound for the Dogs. The rookie pitcher out of Northwood University has recently transitioned from the bullpen role to a spot starter position.

The start was Carroll's third of his professional career, lasting a season high of six innings pitched, letting up three runs on seven hits.

The bullpen behind Carroll featured Cal Djuraskovic and newly signed rookie pitcher Chad Pike.

Djuraskovic couldn't last a full inning, collecting three earned runs while retiring just two outs.

Pike, a two-way player from NAIA, showcased impressive numbers on both sides of the field in his final season of collegiate ball, batting .321 in 137 at-bats, while holding a 1.40 ERA through 21 games.

Pike completed the game on the mound for the Dogs, throwing 1.1 shutout innings, striking out a batter.

The Dogs offense never came around, totaling just five hits on the evening, while leaving eight runners on base.

Jeff Isom and his squad will look to avoid losing the series in game three.

