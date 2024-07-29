Kenny Serwa Commands the Game as the Dogs Take the Series Finale, 3-2

July 29, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







With the series tied at one a piece between the Chicago Dogs and the Lake Country DockHounds, it was both sides looking to grab game three.

Kenny Serwa had the ball in his hands in the finale for the Dogs. Serwa entered the game coming off of his best start of the season, throwing an eight inning shutout with 11 strikeouts on July 16th against Milwaukee.

Success continued for Serwa, dominating against Lake Country, tossing eight innings of two run ball, totalling eight strikeouts.

Serwa's last two starts have dropped his ERA by nearly an entire run, dropping from an even 5.00 to 4.25.

The Dogs offense was held scoreless until the third inning in the low scoring game.

Johnni Turbo led off the third inning with a single to right field, later scoring on a Brantley Bell sacrifice fly.

The Dogs were able to add two more runs in the seventh inning, led by a Dusty Stroup RBI single and a Turbo sacrifice fly which scored Gus Sosa.

For a majority of the game, the Dogs struggled to find hits against Lake Country starting pitcher John Swanda.

Swanda, the DockHounds' winningest pitcher of all time, held a 7-1 record entering the game.

Swanda commanded the strike zone really well throughout the game, lasting for seven innings, letting up just three runs on five hits, striking out Dogs batters eight times.

Joey Marciano entered the game in the ninth inning with a one run lead under his belt, performing a one-two-three inning, earning his 17th save of the season.

With the All-Star break starting in Kansas City, the Dogs will get a few days of rest before heading to Lincoln, Nebraska, for a four game series against the Saltdogs.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.