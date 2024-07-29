John Baker Silences Lake Country, as Chicago Picks up Series Opener 5-3

July 29, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs opened up the team's second home series of the homestand, hosting the Lake Country DockHounds for a three game weekend series.

American Association All-Star John Baker started on the bump for the Dogs. In his last appearance against Lake Country, Baker was fantastic, tossing six scoreless innings.

The success over Lake Country continued to carry over, as Baker threw seven innings of two run ball in the series opener. Baker's killer curveball worked all night, striking out six batters.

Brantley Bell kicked off the first inning for the Dogs, drilling a base hit single to left field, extending his hit streak to 16 games.

Curtis Terry put the DockHounds ahead early, pounding a two-run home run to left field in the second inning.

Almost immediately after Terry's shot, Dusty Stroup fought back for the Dogs, annihilating a solo home run to the left field concourse.

Prior to the game, Dogs hitting coach Thomas Incaviglia discussed the recent adjustment he made with Stroup's batting stance.

Incaviglia explained that he had Stroup drop his hands slightly when at the plate, allowing him to attack the ball quicker and more efficiently.

The Dogs continued to pound the ball the following inning. Jacob Teter crushed a triple to center field, then scored after Gus Sosa hit his first home run as a Chicago Dog.

Nick Dalesandro added another run in the fourth inning, driving in Nick Novak on a base hit single.

The game became quiet, as both sides were held scoreless between the fourth and seventh innings.

Brian Schlitter relieved Baker heading into the eighth inning. Schlitter loaded the bases, then allowed a run after balking.

While Schlitter did retire two outs, he was removed from the game, having Joey Marciano look for the final out in the jam.

Marciano got the job done in the eighth, managing to force Ray Zuberer III to fly out, ending the inning.

Marciano returned for the ninth inning, closing the game, earning his 16th save of the season.

The Dogs win is the team's third win in a row. The team will have lefty Brooks Gosswein face the DockHounds in game two at Impact Field.

