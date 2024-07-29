Chicago Dogs Drop Series Opener in Lincoln, 5-3

The Dogs returned from the All-Star break with a four game series in Lincoln, Nebraska, facing off against the Saltdogs.

In the series opener, Steven Lacey took the hill for the Dogs.

Lacey, coming off a recent injury, has been held to a pitch limit in all of his recent starts. Lacey's two previous starts showcased a combined five innings of work.

Lacey was limited to just three innings of work, 59 pitches, allowing three runs on four hits, striking out three batters.

Aside from Lacey's three runs allowed, the Dogs stayed competitive in the game early. Narciso Crook doubled in the third inning, scoring both Chase Harris and Nick Dalesandro.

Following Lacey's early departure, the Dogs bullpen utilized Lukas Galdoni, Matt Walker and Brian Schlitter.

Galdoni and Walker each allowed a run, while Schlitter tossed 1.1 scoreless innings.

Heading to the late innings down three runs, the Dogs found a small rally in the eighth.

Jacob Teter hit an RBI single, scoring Brantley Bell. Teter's efforts weren't enough, as the Dogs ended the inning by leaving two runners on base.

Dan Kubiuk shut down the Dogs in the ninth inning, striking out both Harris and Zion Pettigrew.

The Dogs look to tie the series in game two with Jake Carroll set to throw.

