'Hounds Blowout Monarchs to Split Series

July 29, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City, Kan. - Seven runs in tenth inning were capped off by a JT Benson grand slam in a Lake Country DockHounds 10-3 win. The victory secured a winning road trip, a season series win against the Kansas City Monarchs, and a split in Kansas City. Lake Country led 3-0, but three consecutive innings with a run for the Monarchs tied the game.

Several impressive defensive plays kept the DockHounds off the board for six innings, including a robbed home run of Ray Zuberer III.

Still tied at three, the top of the tenth started with a strikeout, but a string of singles by Curtis Terry, Josh Altmann, and Zuberer III put the DockHounds in front by two.

In front by three, Benson was coming off a hit by pitch that knocked his helmet off in the previous inning. He got a 1-0 pitch and hammered it into the DockHounds' bullpen.

Getting to extras was dicey. Luke Hansel gave Lake Country five innings of two run ball, and was followed by Braden Boisvert. The first three reached in a one-run game, but Boisvert struck out two batters while allowing only the tying run to score. The final out of the sixth inning came on a diving grab by Benson, which may have been overshadowed on the day.

Boisvert then pitched two more innings, getting Lake Country to the ninth inning where Mitchell Mueller struck out two and recorded the win.

Monday is an off day for the DockHounds with a six-game home stand beginning Tuesday at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

