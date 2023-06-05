Nick Anderson Named Pointstreak Batter of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Kansas - Nick Anderson has been named the Pointstreak American Association Batter of the Week, the league has announced.

Anderson hit .438 with four homers and nine RBIs with seven walks and three strikeouts. His .438/.625/1.188 slashline resulted in a 1.813 OPS in Lincoln's five games this past week.

Anderson leads the league with nine home runs and sits fifth in total bases (51) and fourth in slugging percentage (.654).

"I think it's great," Anderson said. "It feels like a good accomplishment and it's just kind of a testament to the work that I've put in in the offseason and also getting those consistent at-bats."

Anderson has nine homers in 20 games, shattering his previous career high of four homers set back in 2021. Anderson was previously signed by the Minnesota Twins after hitting .382 with a 1.036 OPS in eight games with the Houston Apollos in 2021.

He spent each of the last two seasons with the Kane County Cougars.

The 'Dogs are in the midst of a six-game road trip with the first of three games against the Kansas City Monarchs on Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:30 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

