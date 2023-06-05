RedHawks Announce Details for Suspended Game's Resumption

June 5, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO, North Dakota - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' have announced details regarding the resumption of the game against the Lincoln Saltdogs that took place on Sunday, June 4 and was suspended due to field conditions caused by the weather.

The suspended game will be resumed on Tuesday August 15 at 6 p.m. where the game's scheduled nine innings will be completed from where it was left off, in the top of the fourth inning of a scoreless ballgame. Following its conclusion, there will be a half hour break, then the two teams will face off in the day's originally scheduled game that will be condensed to a seven-inning contest.

Per the RedHawks' rain exchange policy, tickets from the suspended game are eligible to be redeemed on the game's resumption date. Please go to our rain exchange policy for details regarding your purchased ticket.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.