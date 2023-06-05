Culbreth, Sweeney Lift Canaries to Series Win over Gary

Sioux Falls, SD - Ty Culbreth threw seven strong innings on Monday to earn his first win and Darnell Sweeney hit a two-run homerun that proved to be the game-winner as Sioux Falls defeated Gary SouthShore 3-2 at the Bird Cage.

The Railcats opened the scoring with a two-run homerun in the fourth inning but would only get one baserunner into scoring position the rest of the way. Trevor Achenbach ripped a two-out RBI double to get Sioux Falls within 2-1 in the sixth but the Birds left two in scoring position.

The next inning, though, Tyler Ryan laced a triple off the centerfield wall and moments later Sweeney clobbered his sixth homerun to put the Canaries in front.

Jerryell Rivera and Charlie Hasty each threw a scoreless relief inning to secure the series victory. Achenbach paced the offense with two hits while Culbreth allowed just four hits and struckout three over seven innings.

Sioux Falls is now 10-13 and embarks on a six-game roadtrip that begins Tuesday night in Sioux City.

