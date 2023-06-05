'Dogs and 'Hounds Take Home the Weekly Awards

June 5, 2023 - American Association (AA) News Release







Lincoln Saltdogs outfielder Nick Anderson and Lake Country DockHounds starting pitcher Nick Herold earned the American Association's Pointstreak Batter and Pitcher of the Week awards for the week ending June 4th, the league announced Monday.

Anderson went on a tear this week, going 7-for-16 at the plate in five games while hitting four of his now league-leading nine home runs on the season. He also drove in a league-high nine RBI this week and walked seven times as well.

Anderson's best game this week came on Monday, when he hit two home runs and drove in five in an 11-7 win against Kansas City. He also put on a show on Friday night in Fargo, hitting his ninth home run while also making one of the best defensive plays of the season thus far with an all-out diving catch in center field.

Anderson is in his third season of American Association baseball and first with Lincoln after previously playing with Kane County and the travel team in the Houston Apollos back in 2021. This year has been a power surge for Anderson, with his previous high for home runs in a season at any level being seven when he played for Wisconsin Rapids in the Northwoods League in 2017.

On the pitching side, Herold made two starts this week, going 1-1 and totaling 14 innings while allowing just two earned runs and striking out 15 hitters. The better start of the two came on Saturday when he went eight shutout innings against Winnipeg at home, allowing only three hits.

Herold has been stellar all season long for Lake Country. Currently, the right-hander sports a 3.12 ERA on the season, 10th best in the league. He also sits in sixth in the league in terms of strikeouts with 27.

Herold is in his second season with the DockHounds after finishing last season with a 2.22 ERA in nine appearances and five starts, striking out 47 batters in just 32.1 innings pitched. The right-hander joined Lake Country after finishing his college career at Winona State.

Pointstreak is the official statistician of the American Association.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.