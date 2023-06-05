'Dogs Lose Opener Despite Roeder's Gem

June 5, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kansas - RHP Josh Roeder allowed two runs over seven innings, but the Saltdogs lost 2-1 to the Kansas City Monarchs at Legends Field on Monday night.

Roeder's start was the longest for a Saltdog this year, but Lincoln (7-14) lost a season-high fifth consecutive game.

Kansas City (14-8) won a sixth consecutive game and is now 13-3 in the last 16 games. The Monarchs jumped on the board with an RBI single from DH Jacob Robson in the 1st inning, and RF Micker Adolfo made it 2-0 with a solo homer in the 5th inning.

The 'Dogs got within a run when 1B Yanio Perez hit a two-out solo homer in the 9th inning. DH Matt Goodheart then walked to put the tying run on base, but 2B Nate Samson flied out to end the game.

RHP Matt Cronin worked around a hit batter and single in a scoreless 8th inning. SS Drew Devine went 0-for-4 in the leadoff spot and his 12-game on-base streak came to an end.

The series continues Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

The Saltdogs are back in 2023! Single-game tickets for all games are on sale now. Reserve your seats now by calling 402-474-BALL (2255) or order on-line at Saltdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.