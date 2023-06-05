Popular Local Beer Festival Returns to Shaw Park in July

WINNIPEG, MB - In partnership with Manitoba's breweries, the Winnipeg Goldeyes will host the second annual Ballpark Brewfest at Shaw Park Saturday, July 22. The event will showcase Manitoba's vibrant craft beer industry at a unique venue that is already a strong supporter of the local beer scene.

Tickets are priced at $60 including taxes and will provide guests the opportunity to sample all Manitoba breweries in one convenient location. Designated drivers may purchase tickets for $15 including taxes.

Each ticket holder will receive a voucher redeemable for one hot dog or hamburger from Goldie's Grill or a slice of pizza from A Little Pizza Heaven.

"Through our Craft Beer Corner, we are uniquely positioned as the first professional team in Winnipeg to partner with local brewers", said Winnipeg Goldeyes General Manager Andrew Collier. "We doubled down on that commitment to support the local industry in 2022 by exclusively serving Manitoba-made canned beer at Shaw Park, in addition to the selection of local brews on tap at the Craft Beer Corner. Ballpark Brewfest takes this partnership one step further as we invite the breweries themselves into Shaw Park to interact with Manitobans, and discuss the only thing that can rival baseball- BEER!"

Ballpark Brewfest will run from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m., rain or shine. Tickets, which go on sale Monday, June 5 at ticketmaster.ca, are limited and guests are encouraged to purchase early to avoid missing out.

BALLPARK BREWFEST PARTICIPATING BREWERIES

Barn Hammer Brewing Company

Black Wheat Brewing

Brazen Hall Kitchen & Brewery

Dead Horse Cider Company

Devil May Care Brewing Company

Farmery Estate Brewery

Fort Garry Brewing Company

Good Neighbour Brewing Company

Half Pints Brewing Company

Interlake Brewing Company

Kilter Brewing Company

Lake of the Woods Brewing Company

Little Brown Jug Brewing Company

Low Life Barrel House

Nonsuch Brewing Company

One Great City Brewing Company

Oxus Brewing Company

Rendezvous Brewery and Taproom

Section 6 Brewing Company

Sookram's Brewing Company

Stone Angel Brewing Company

Torque Brewing

Trans Canada Brewing Company

Winnipeg Brew Bombers

