Popular Local Beer Festival Returns to Shaw Park in July
June 5, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release
WINNIPEG, MB - In partnership with Manitoba's breweries, the Winnipeg Goldeyes will host the second annual Ballpark Brewfest at Shaw Park Saturday, July 22. The event will showcase Manitoba's vibrant craft beer industry at a unique venue that is already a strong supporter of the local beer scene.
Tickets are priced at $60 including taxes and will provide guests the opportunity to sample all Manitoba breweries in one convenient location. Designated drivers may purchase tickets for $15 including taxes.
Each ticket holder will receive a voucher redeemable for one hot dog or hamburger from Goldie's Grill or a slice of pizza from A Little Pizza Heaven.
"Through our Craft Beer Corner, we are uniquely positioned as the first professional team in Winnipeg to partner with local brewers", said Winnipeg Goldeyes General Manager Andrew Collier. "We doubled down on that commitment to support the local industry in 2022 by exclusively serving Manitoba-made canned beer at Shaw Park, in addition to the selection of local brews on tap at the Craft Beer Corner. Ballpark Brewfest takes this partnership one step further as we invite the breweries themselves into Shaw Park to interact with Manitobans, and discuss the only thing that can rival baseball- BEER!"
Ballpark Brewfest will run from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m., rain or shine. Tickets, which go on sale Monday, June 5 at ticketmaster.ca, are limited and guests are encouraged to purchase early to avoid missing out.
BALLPARK BREWFEST PARTICIPATING BREWERIES
Barn Hammer Brewing Company
Black Wheat Brewing
Brazen Hall Kitchen & Brewery
Dead Horse Cider Company
Devil May Care Brewing Company
Farmery Estate Brewery
Fort Garry Brewing Company
Good Neighbour Brewing Company
Half Pints Brewing Company
Interlake Brewing Company
Kilter Brewing Company
Lake of the Woods Brewing Company
Little Brown Jug Brewing Company
Low Life Barrel House
Nonsuch Brewing Company
One Great City Brewing Company
Oxus Brewing Company
Rendezvous Brewery and Taproom
Section 6 Brewing Company
Sookram's Brewing Company
Stone Angel Brewing Company
Torque Brewing
Trans Canada Brewing Company
Winnipeg Brew Bombers
