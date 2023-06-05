Monarchs Pitching Moves Win Streak to Six Games

June 5, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The series opener between the Kansas City Monarchs and the Lincoln Saltdogs was a pitchers duel from start to finish at Legends Field Monday night. The Monarchs' pitching staff got it done in the 2-1 victory for Kansas City.

The Monarchs' victory makes it six wins in a row. Kansas City is 13-3 in their last 16 games. The win moves the Monarchs to a virtual tie with Fargo-Moorhead for first place in the American Association West.

Both of the starting pitchers threw absolute gems. Monarchs starter Jalen Miller tossed five shutout innings with five strikeouts and only two walks and two hits. Lincoln starter Josh Roeder went seven innings with three strikeouts and allowed only two runs.

Kansas City opened the scoring in the first through some crafty baserunning. Johneshwy Fargas got on base with a first-pitch bunt single and then would steal second base, his 12th of the year. Jacob Robson finished the job with an RBI single and it was 1-0 Monarchs.

Micker Adolfo drove in Kansas City's second run with a no-doubt homer to left in the fifth. It was Adolfo's second blast of the season, making it 2-0 Monarchs.

The Monarchs' bullpen continued to produce as well as newcomer Miller Hogan threw three shutout innings with five strikeouts and only one hit in his Monarchs debut.

Alex Valdez entered in the ninth for the Monarchs. The Saltdogs would make their first big push of the game against Valdez. Yanio Perez smashed a solo homer that made it a one-run game. A walk from Matt Goodheart put the tying run on base. But Valdez struck out Nate Samson to finish the game.

Miller got the win (3-1) and Roeder got the loss (1-4). Valdez got the save, his first of the season.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs continue a three-game home series against the Lincoln Saltdogs. Game two is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.