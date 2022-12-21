Save the USFL Video Archive

Next Wednesday's Game Sold Out

December 21, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release


Next Wednesday's Faith & Family Night presented by WayFM is already SOLD OUT! Check Ticketmaster periodically for ticket availability.

Be sure to catch the Havoc this Friday 12/23 for Ugly Sweater Night or Friday 12/30 for Small Dog Races! Purchase your tickets now by calling the Havoc office at 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or on Ticketmaster.

