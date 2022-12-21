Next Wednesday's Game Sold Out
December 21, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
Next Wednesday's Faith & Family Night presented by WayFM is already SOLD OUT! Check Ticketmaster periodically for ticket availability.
Be sure to catch the Havoc this Friday 12/23 for Ugly Sweater Night or Friday 12/30 for Small Dog Races! Purchase your tickets now by calling the Havoc office at 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or on Ticketmaster.
Check out the Huntsville Havoc Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2022
- Next Wednesday's Game Sold Out - Huntsville Havoc
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville Havoc Stories
- Next Wednesday's Game Sold Out
- Blachman Earns Call-Up
- Ugly Christmas Sweater Night this Friday
- Havoc Win in Front of Sold out Crowd
- Game Preview