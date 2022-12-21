Dillon Radin Named Player of the Week
December 21, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
Radin tipped in a power play score and added an assist in Roanoke's 5-4 win over Macon last Friday night. The following evening, the New York native notched an assist on the first goal for the Dawgs, then hammered home a rebound goal on the power play that ended up being the game-winning score. Radin also provided some insurance with an empty net tally in the final minute of the 5-2 victory!
During Roanoke's seven-game winning streak, Radin has scored in all but one of those wins by the Dawgs, recording seven goals, two assists, and a plus-six plus/minus rating since Black Friday!
The Dawgs next home game is Friday, December 23 at 7:05 P.M. against the Fayetteville Marksmen.
