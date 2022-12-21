GAME Preview
December 21, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
It's Ugly Sweater Night! Wear your ugliest sweater for a chance to win prizes! The Havoc will be taking on the Evansville Thunderbolts!
Wear your ugliest sweater! Head over to the Main Event Information Booth to enter! Top 3 will receive a prize!
The Season Ticket Holder Item of the Game is our very own Ugly Christmas Sweaters! Perfect to wear throughout the howliday season!
Jersey off the back for Upside Down Night will be #34 Nick Latinovich! Visit our merchandise stands or the Main Event Information Booth to purchase tickets!
Doors will open for Season Ticket Holders at 5:30 and at 6:00 PM for the General Public!
Only clutch purses (4.5â³x 6.5â³) and clear bags (with all contents visible) will be allowed in the Von Braun Center for Huntsville Havoc games.
Parking at the Von Braun Center is $10! Find out more about parking at the VBC, HERE!
