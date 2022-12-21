Thunderbolts Back on the Road with Lone Weekend Game in Huntsville

Evansville, In.: Following a 5-2 win over the Quad City Storm on Saturday night at Ford Center, the Thunderbolts are on the road this Friday night as they take on the Huntsville Havoc in their lone game of the weekend, and their final game before Christmas.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts defeated Quad City 5-2 on Saturday night at Ford Center, behind second period goals from Scott Kirton, Zachary Bennett and Mike Ferraro, along with third period goals from Mathieu Cloutier and Bennett. In goal, Zane Steeves put up a strong performance with 35 saves on 37 shots.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts are in Huntsville to take on the Havoc this Friday night at 7:00pm CT. The game can be viewed on SPHL TV with an active subscription through HockeyTV, or can be listened to for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network, via https://evansvillethunderbolts.com/fan-center/liveor on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel.

Scouting the Opponent:

Huntsville Havoc:

Record: 10-7-1, 21 Points, T-6th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Austin Martinsen (9 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Rob Darrar (19 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Nick Latinovich (8-4-1, .922 Save %)

Thunderbolts 22-23 Record vs HSV: 2-1-0

