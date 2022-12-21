Ice Bears Fall to Rail Yard Dawgs 6-5

December 21, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release









Knoxville Ice Bears' Tanner Salsberry in action

(Knoxville Ice Bears) Knoxville Ice Bears' Tanner Salsberry in action(Knoxville Ice Bears)

C.J. Valerian scored at 15:06 of the third to break a 5-5 tie and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 6-5 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Wednesday night.

The Ice Bears had a four-game win streak snapped with the loss. Roanoke has now won eight straight.

Valerian scored when he poked the puck away from Alec Calvaruso's glove into the net to put the Rail Yard Dawgs ahead for good. Dillon Radin tied the game earlier in the period when he pushed in a loose puck in the crease.

Tanner Salsberry gave Knoxville a third period lead when he lifted a breakaway attempt above Austyn Roudebush at 3:59.

Dino Balsamo opened the scoring for Knoxville at 8:39 of the first period. Bailey Conger carried the puck through the left circle and worked it around Stephen Alvo to get in close to the crease before sliding it in front to Balsamo, who beat Austyn Roudebush to the far side post.

Travis Broughman tied the game for Roanoke at 12:07. Valerian shot the puck from the right point and bounced off Alec Calvaruso's left pad. Broughman put a backhand back on net and the puck slid under Calvaruso. The Rail Yard Dawgs took the lead before the first intermission when Dominiks Marcinkevics redirected Broughman's shot from the right point at 18:20.

The Rail Yard Dawgs extended their lead on the two-man advantage when Alvo scored from the high slot 44 seconds into the second.

Knoxville retook the lead with three goals in 94 seconds. Rex Moe slipped the puck from the bottom of the left circle to Salsberry, who blasted it by Roudebush for his first of the season at 3:46 of the second.

Moe tied the game when he poked the puck free from Jarrad Vroman in the right circle. Moe quickly turned and shot the puck and beat Roudebush's blocker for his fourth of the season.

Balsamo gave Knoxville the lead when he pounced on a rebound off the left side of the crease. Brady Fleurent carried the puck in front and Balsamo took advantage when it came loose after the play was broken up.

Billy Vizzo tied the game with two minutes remaining in the second with a one-timer from the slot. Knoxville turned the puck over in its own zone and Nick Ford centered the puck to Vizzo to level the score at the second intermission.

Knoxville will host Huntsville on Monday. Roanoke returns home to face Fayetteville Friday.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.