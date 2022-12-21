Bobcats at Quad City Postponed

The games between the Vermilion County Bobcats and the Quad City Storm scheduled for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23rd, have been postponed due to the winter storm affecting the Midwest. Those games will be made up at a later date.

The next games for the Bobcats will be Friday, December 30th at Huntsville to take on the Havoc, and on New Year's Eve, Saturday, December 31 at Knoxville. Both games will be available to watch thru hockeytv.com. A live stream of the games will be available on the home page of the website.

