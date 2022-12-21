Bobcats at Quad City Postponed
December 21, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Vermilion County Bobcats News Release
The games between the Vermilion County Bobcats and the Quad City Storm scheduled for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23rd, have been postponed due to the winter storm affecting the Midwest. Those games will be made up at a later date.
The next games for the Bobcats will be Friday, December 30th at Huntsville to take on the Havoc, and on New Year's Eve, Saturday, December 31 at Knoxville. Both games will be available to watch thru hockeytv.com. A live stream of the games will be available on the home page of the website.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2022
- Bobcats at Quad City Postponed - Vermilion County Bobcats
- GAME Preview - Huntsville Havoc
- Quad City Storm Games Postponed - Quad City Storm
- Dawgs Place Stubbs on IR, Activate Bersani - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Dillon Radin Named Player of the Week - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Next Wednesday's Game Sold Out - Huntsville Havoc
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vermilion County Bobcats Stories
- Bobcats at Quad City Postponed
- Knoxville Dominates Bobcats
- Albrecht Named Player Of The Week
- Bobcats Break Streak on Road
- Preview: Bobcats vs. Evansville