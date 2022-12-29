Kanda Called up to ECHL

Vermilion County Bobcats Defensemen Roy Kanda has been recalled to the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL. Kanda is the first call up of the season to a higher league.

Kanda played four games so far this season for the Bobcats, and another seven games for the Peoria Rivermen. The Hokkaido, Japan native is in his first year of pro hockey. He will be heading to West Virginia today to suit up for the Wheeling Nailers. They are currently 5th in the Central division with a record of 13-13-1-0.

The Vermilion County Bobcats are on the road this weekend for their final games in 2022. They will take on the Huntsville Havoc on Friday night at 7 PM. Then on New Years Eve, they will face-off against the Knoxville Ice Bears at 5 PM. You can watch both games online at Hockeytv.com or listen online by going to the home page and clicking on the Mixlr app.

