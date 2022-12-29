SPHL Announces Suspensions

December 29, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Thursday announced the following suspensions:

Knoxville's Ryan Devine

Knoxville's Ryan Devine has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 119, Knoxville at Huntsville, played on Wednesday, December 28.

Devine will miss Knoxville's games against Vermilion County (December 31) and Birmingham (January 1).

Knoxville's Rex Moe

Knoxville's Rex Moe has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 119, Knoxville at Huntsville, played on Wednesday, December 28.

Moe will miss Knoxville's game against Vermilion County on December 31.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.