12/30/22 Game Preview: Military Appreciation Night

December 29, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







The last home game of the 2022 calendar year is here! After beating the Birmingham Bulls on December 23 (7-3) and the Macon Mayhem on December 27 (6-4) the Ice Flyers are looking to keep the momentum going with the Bulls returning once again. The team will be wearing and auctioning off their game worn Salute to service jerseys during (silent auction) and after the game (live auction). Northwest Florida is home to a rich military community, and the Ice Flyers are thrilled to show their gratitude to their local service members through the first of three Military Appreciation Nights sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union. The Blue Anchor Belles will be performing the national anthem and kicking off another fun night at the Hangar. Military personnel active or retired can purchase discounted tickets for themselves and their entire party in-person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office with valid military identification.

SALUTE TO SERVICE JERSEY AUCTION

Fans can bid on game worn jerseys during the game until the end of the 2nd period at our fan services table above section 106. Fans can also join the team in sections 103 and 104 immediately after the game to take part in our live jersey auction presented by Mediacom.

SHIRT OFF HIS BACK

Fans can enter the Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle above section 106 at our Fan Services table for a chance to win a game worn jersey off the back of defensemen #15 Troy Button and meet him after the game. Fans can purchase 3 tickets for $10 or 20 tickets for $20 before the end of the second period to enter the raffle drawing.

50/50 raffle

Want to take home some cash after the game? Fans can enter our 50/50 drawing at our kiosks above sections 105 and 120. The Ice Flyers will be donating our half of the drawing to the Rally Foundation - Pensacola. Fans can purchase 10 tickets for $10, 60 tickets for $20, or 200 tickets for $50 before the end of the second period for a chance to win.

fan services raffle

Fans can enter our Fan Services Raffle above section 106 at our fan services table for a chance to win a team signed Salute to Service jersey! Fans can purchase 10 tickets for $10 or 20 tickets for $20 before the end of the second period for a chance to win.

chuck a puck

Enter our Chuck-a-puck contest by purchasing stacks of pucks ($5) sold by members of theU.S. Sea Cadets Independence Squadron above sections 111 and 120. Get your pucks before the start of the second intermission and throw them onto the ice for a chance to win gift certificates, hats, and other items from our sponsors by landing on their targets. If you land a puck in the helmet at the center, you'll go home with a jersey!

CHECK IN TO WIN

Download the Ice Flyers app and check in at our game for a chance to win a jersey! It's that simple. The Ice Flyers app is your all-in-one spot to keep up to date with the team, play interactive games during each of our home games, and more!

Download on the App Store or Google Play today!

Group Tickets

Start planning your group outing for one of our home games now! Bring your friends, coworkers, or family for an amazing night out at the hanger. Email Eric@IceFlyers.com with any questions or for more information.

Join our email List

By registering with the Ice Flyers, you'll receive breaking team news, special offers, and information about exclusive events delivered straight to your inbox for free! Register your email here: icefly.co/SignUp

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.