Dawgs Acquire Tom Aubrun, Release Talor Joseph

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Thursday that goaltender Tom Aubrun has been acquired in exchange for future considerations from the Macon Mayhem, and goaltender Talor Joseph has been waived.

Aubrun arrives to Roanoke in his third professional season, but first in the SPHL. In nine combined games between Macon and the Knoxville Ice Bears this season, the six-foot goalie has gone 1-5-0 with a .876 save percentage and a 4.26 goals against average. Prior to this season, Aubrun spent two years split between the AHL and ECHL, appearing in three AHL games for the Rockford IceHogs and 17 games for the ECHL's Indy Fuel. Combined between those two leagues, Aubrun went 5-10-2 with a .867 save clip and a 4.05 goals against average. Prior to his professional career, the Frenchman was a star at Norwich University (NCAA-DIII), helping them to finish runner-up in the national championship as a junior in 2019 and reeling off the longest shutout streak ever by a goalie at any level of NCAA hockey at six games during his senior year, ending only when the COVID-19 pandemic brought the NCAA Tournament to a halt. He was named the Division III National Player of the Year after going 23-2-2 with 13 shutouts, a .967 save clip, and a 0.77 goals against average.

Joseph joined the Dawgs on November 23 after he had been released from the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder. Joseph did not receive a start in net for Roanoke while on the team, but did finish out Roanoke's 3-2 win over Knoxville on December 1 after Austyn Roudebush's fight, making four saves on five shots to seal the victory for the Dawgs. The six-foot-one netminder did not appear in a game for Adirondack this season, but did play in two AHL games last year after he was signed at the end of his collegiate career. In two games for the Toronto Marlies, Joseph went 1-0-0 with a 3.75 goals against average and a .894 save percentage. Prior to his professional career, Joseph played four seasons at Nippising University and one at Trinity Western University in Canada. Across his five seasons in school, Joseph appeared in 40 games and registered a .899 save percentage.

