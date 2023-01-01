Ice Bears Sneak by Bobcats

The Vermilion County Bobcats were looking to send 2022 off on a winning note. They almost left Knoxville with a win. Dean Balsamo netted two goals in the second period to lead the Ice Bears to a 3-2 victory on Saturday night.

The Bobcats took the lead early in the first period. Off the faceoff, Adam Eby fed a pass to Gianni Vitali, who's initial shot from the right point was blocked. He then found Justin Portillo all alone in front of the net, and the captain beat starting goalie Bailey MacBurnie left side for his third goal of the season. Time of the goal was 2:19. Towards the end of the first period, the Bobcats drew two penalties 51 seconds apart. They would head into the locker room leading 1-0, but down two men for forty-nine seconds when the second period starts.

Knoxville was able to tie the game up twenty-seven seconds into the second period on the power play. But in less than two minutes, Vermilion County regained the lead After killing off another power play for Knoxville, TJ Sneath sent an outlet pass to the neutral zone to Davis Kirkendall, who then skated into the Knoxville zone and found Austin Albrecht down the slot. He sent a wrister beating MacBurnie glove side for his fourth goal of the season. Knoxville would tie the game at 7:25 of the second and take the lead for the first time at 13:57. Then some drama would take place in the third.

At 14:33 of the third period, Tyler Dill was on a breakaway when he was pulled down from behind and crashed into the goalie. A penalty shot was awarded to Dill, who has never attempted one in the league. He tried to go between the goalies pads, but was unsuccessful, leaving the game 3-2. The Bobcats pulled starting goalie Brett Epp

