Quad City and Peoria Games Rescheduled

The Vermilion County Bobcats and the Quad City Storm have rescheduled the postponed games that were to be played on December 22nd and December 23rd in Moline.

The first game to be made up is scheduled for Friday, February 3rd at 7:10 PM in Moline. In order to accommodate the makeup game, the originally scheduled game between Vermilion County and Peoria at David S. Palmer arena in Danville on February 3rd will now take place on Sunday, February 5th at 4:00 PM. It is still a home game for the Bobcats. So the schedule will now be Vermilion County at Quad City on February 3rd, the original game at Quad City on February 4th, and a home game against Peoria on February 5th at 4 PM.

The other makeup game against the storm will take place in Moline on Thursday, March 23rd. That game will be at 6:10 PM.

The Bobcats will be playing this weekend against the Quad City Storm. It is a home and home series, with Vermilion County traveling to Moline to take on the Storm tomorrow night at 7:10 PM. Then the Storm travel to Danville to take on the Bobcats on Saturday night at 7 PM. All home and away games for the Bobcats can be viewed thru SPHLTV.com and the audio broadcast can be listened to thru the home page via the Mixlr app. Tickets are available for Saturday's game at the David S. Palmer Arena Box Office and online by clicking on the tickets tab on the home page.

