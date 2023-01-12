Storm Announces Rescheduling of Postponed December Games

MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm has finalized rescheduling of the games that were not played on December 22nd and December 23rd due to inclement weather.

Decades Night versus the Vermilion County Bobcats, originally scheduled for Thursday December 22nd, will now be played on Thursday March 23rd at 6:10 PM.

Radar's Birthday versus the Vermilion County Bobcats, originally scheduled for Friday December 23rd, will now be played on Friday February 3rd at 7:10 PM.

Tickets purchased for the original game dates will be honored for the rescheduled game dates. Fans with ticketing questions can email andrew@quadcitystorm.com or brian@quadcitystorm.com The game previously scheduled on Friday February 3rd between the Peoria Rivermen and Vermilion County Bobcats will now be played on Sunday February 5.

The Storm return to the ice tomorrow, Friday January 13th, for Youth Sports Night presented by Orthopaedic Specialists! The first 1000 kids in the building get a free youth jersey. Puck drop is at 7:10

PM and tickets can be purchased at QuadCityStorm.com, TIcketMaster.com and the Vibrant Arena Box Office.

