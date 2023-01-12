Rivermen and Vermilion County Announce Scheduling Change

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen and the Vermilion County Bobcats have jointly announced a scheduling change for their meeting in Danville on Friday, February 3. That contest between the Rivermen and the Bobcats has been rescheduled for SUNDAY, February 5 at David S. Palmer Arena in Danville. Face-off is now also set for 4:00 pm in the afternoon.

The change comes as a result of a rescheduling between the Bobcats and the Quad City Storm after their series on December 22 and December 23 was canceled due to inclement weather. Those games will now be played in Quad City on Friday, February 3rd, and Thursday, March 23rd.

The Rivermen are in action on home ice this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Friday night is a calendar giveaway night for the first 1000 fans at Carver Arena. Saturday is Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Night, presented by Mathnasium as the Rivermen will be wearing specialty Paw Patrol-inspired uniforms to be auctioned off at the conclusion of the game on Saturday. Plus, the first 750 kids will receive a free Rivermen puck. Sunday is a Sunday Family Funday at Carver, which will feature a pre-game kids' fest, $7.00 upper bowl kids' tickets, and a post-game skate with the team. Face-off for Friday and Saturday's games is set for 7:15 pm, and Sunday at 3:15 pm. For tickets and further information, fans can contact the Rivermen office at 309-676-1040.

