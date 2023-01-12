Alec Baer Called up to ECHL Kansas City

Peoria, IL - On Thursday, it was announced that Rivermen forward Alec Baer was called up to the ECHL ranks by the Kansas City Mavericks. The St. Louis Park, Minnesota native has been a key figure for the Rivermen this season, leading Peoria in points (32), goals (14), and assists (18). Baer currently ranks 4th in SPHL overall scoring.

Alec Baer was also instrumental in last season's President's Cup Championship team. Baer lead the SPHL in overall scoring with 80 points in the regular season (26 goals, 54 assists) for which he was named league MVP. During the playoffs, Baer had six goals and five assists for eleven points in 10 playoff games. Baer also netted the first Rivermen post-season hat trick in the SPHL era.

This will be Baer's second call-up while wearing a Rivermen uniform, his first came during the 2019-20 season when he was called up to the Newfoundland Growlers. Kansas City will be Baer's fourth ECHL team in his career. In addition to the Mavericks and Growlers, Baer suited up for the Rapid City Rush and the Maine Mariners in the first two seasons of professional hockey from 2018-2019. Baer has a combined total of 11 goals, and nine assists for 20 points in his ECHL career.

