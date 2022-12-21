Dawgs Place Stubbs on IR, Activate Bersani

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward CJ Stubbs in a pileup

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Wednesday that forward CJ Stubbs has been placed on the 21-day injured reserve list, while forward Hunter Bersani has been activated from the injured reserve.

Stubbs has been off to a good start this season, with three goals, 11 assists, and a plus-four rating in 18 games for the Dawgs. Last season, the Utah native notched 17 goals and 31 assists in 51 games for the Dawgs, while adding four assists during the team's run to the President's Cup Final. His 48 points ranked third on the team, adding on to his nine goals and 19 assists in 39 games for the Dawgs during the 2019-20 season. During the 2020-2021 campaign, the six-foot-three forward played for the Columbus River Dragons of the FPHL, where he notched eight goals and 12 assists in just 17 appearances en route to a league title for a Columbus team that featured roughly half a dozen current and former Rail Yard Dawgs. Stubbs will be placed retroactively to Sunday, December 18, making him ineligible to return until January 8, 2023.

Bersani enjoyed his first full rookie season last year with the Columbus River Dragons after tallying one goal and one assist in a brief two-game stint with Columbus in the 2020-2021 campaign. Last season, the Buffalo, New York native notched 16 goals and 37 assists in 53 regular season games for the River Dragons, then added five additional points in five postseason games for Columbus. So far this season in Roanoke, Bersani has six shots and nine penalty minutes (including a fight) in his eight games for the Dawgs before he was placed on the injured reserve back on November 21.

