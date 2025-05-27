Sports stats



WNBA New York Liberty

New York Liberty vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 27, 2025

May 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video


The New York Liberty are off to a perfect 4-0 start and remain the lone team unbeaten in the East.

Breanna Stewart led them over the Golden State Valkyries with 24 PTS and Marine Johannes added 18 PTS, 6 3PM in the 95-67 victory.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the New York Liberty Statistics



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 27, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central