New York Liberty vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 27, 2025

May 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The New York Liberty are off to a perfect 4-0 start and remain the lone team unbeaten in the East.

Breanna Stewart led them over the Golden State Valkyries with 24 PTS and Marine Johannes added 18 PTS, 6 3PM in the 95-67 victory.

