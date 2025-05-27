New York Liberty vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 27, 2025
May 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
The New York Liberty are off to a perfect 4-0 start and remain the lone team unbeaten in the East.
Breanna Stewart led them over the Golden State Valkyries with 24 PTS and Marine Johannes added 18 PTS, 6 3PM in the 95-67 victory.
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
