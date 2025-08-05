New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 5, 2025

August 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The New York Liberty get the W after defeating the Dallas Wings, 85-76!

Jonquel Jones led her team with 15 PTS, 10 REB & 2 AST, while Natasha Cloud contributed 12 PTS, 4 REB & 6 AST!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







