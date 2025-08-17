New Mexico United vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

Published on August 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







Thomas Amang scored with three minutes to go as New Mexico United earned a 2-2 draw against Las Vegas Lights FC at Isotopes Park despite going down to 10 players in the second half as Nighte Pickering put the Lights ahead midway through the second half.







