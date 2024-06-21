New Mexico United Announces Signing of New Mexican Jackson Dubois to Full Pro Contract
June 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce that the club has signed New Mexican, La Cueva High school grad, and United Academy product Jackson DuBois to a professional contract, making him the second player in New Mexico United history to complete the path from United Academy player, to Academy contract player, to full professional contract.
"Jackson has put in the hours, the energy, and has dedicated himself to being the best version of Jackson every time he wears our shield," said New Mexico United Head Coach Eric Quill. "We are so proud of the young man he has become, on and off the field, and we are incredibly fortunate to have someone like that wearing our colors."
DuBois is also an 18-year old Albuquerque-native. He played his high school soccer at La Cueva High School, and played club soccer at Rio Rapids. He joined the United Academy in 2022 and earned an Academy contract - allowing him to play for both the United Academy and First Team - in March of this year.
When DuBois joined the United Academy in 2022, he said that his dream was to be a professional soccer player. The signing of a pro contract represents the completion of that Path to Pro. DuBois becomes just the second player in United history to complete that journey, joining Albuquerque-native Cristian Nava, who became a professional in 2022.
